Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Rachkov meets the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Egypt

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

25-09-2019

On 24 September 2019, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Rachkov, met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Egypt, Ali Abdel Al Sayed.

During the meeting the sides discussed the main aspects of the development of the Belarusian-Egyptian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian fields, as well as promising areas of bilateral cooperation in the context of the agreements reached at the highest level in June 2019.

A special attention was paid to the issues of the inter-parliamentary interaction. The interlocutors noted the importance of the first official visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Egypt to Belarus in November 2018, the signing of the Memorandum of cooperation and the creation of the friendship groups in the Parliaments of the two countries, the organization of regular meetings of the heads of legislative bodies of Belarus and Egypt at international venues.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of Egypt presented S.Rachkov with the Egyptian Parliament Award “For dedication” which was conferred to the Belarusian diplomat “for the dedicated and efficient work on the development of the Belarusian-Egyptian relations”.

