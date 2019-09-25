Complete secrecy did not save drug syndicate from liability. Large-scale police operation led to detention of large criminal community

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region together with colleagues from the Republic of Mari El with the support of fighters of the “Grom” special unit suppressed the activities of a criminal community whose members were suspected of manufacturing, storing, transporting and selling narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

It was established that the alleged leader of the criminal community in the territory of the Republic of Mari El had organized a clandestine laboratory in which his accomplice was engaged in the production of synthetic drugs. Large batches of narcotic drugs were delivered to the Moscow Region in cars equipped with caches, after which they were packaged and transported to the urban districts of Lyubertsy, Pushkino, Korolev, Schelkovo, Krasnogorsk, Podolsk, Dolgoprudny and Voskresensk. There, specially hired ‘pushers’ made more than 500 cashes daily.

The offenders sold drugs in a non-contact manner through one of the instant messengers on the Internet. Interested customers chose the amount and type of drugs, after which the operators of specially created call centers sent them information on the payment procedure. For the purpose of secrecy, the settlements were executed using electronic payment systems. After crediting of funds, information about the location of the caches was sent to the phones of the buyers.

As a result of a large-scale operation in the territory of the Moscow Region and the Republic of Mari El, 21 suspects were detained, including the organizer of the criminal community, active participants, couriers, people who manufactured drugs, as well as retail sellers. A special aircraft of the National Guard of the Russian Federation was used for the delivery of the offenders. During the searches, more than 20 kilograms of various narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and laboratory equipment were seized. In addition, a sawn-off shotgun and cartridges were found and sent for examination.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region has initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by Article 210 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for all the suspects.

Currently the operatives implement measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful activity.

MIL OSI