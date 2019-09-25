Dog handlers of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia have identified strongest in service all-around

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

For the second time, the All-Russian Championship of the MIA of Russia in all-around of dog handlers with police dogs was held in the Moscow Region. To participate in these competitions in the Moscow Region more than two hundred specialists with pets organized into 75 teams from various units of the MIA of Russia have arrived. Representatives of specialized services of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Ministry of Emergencies performed as no contest participants. The panel of judges was represented by current employees and veterans of dog training units from different regions of Russia.

During the competition, the participants worked on the techniques and exercises necessary in various areas of the use of police dogs: trace work; search, detection and indication of explosives, narcotic drugs and others. They had to demonstrate perseverance, endurance and endurance, completing the tasks in the course of various complex tests.

The Chief of the MIA of Russia Police Dogs Center, police colonel Sergey Kachkin, noted that it was currently impossible to overestimate the work done daily by dog-handlers and their four-legged assistants.

After summing-up the results of the event, the ceremony of awarding the competition winners was held.

The first places in their categories were won by the teams of the MIA of Russia GA for the Sverdlovsk Region and the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the North-West Federal District, the second – by representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region, the third – by dog handlers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kamchatka Territory.

The panel of judges determined the names of the winners in different disciplines of the individual championship. For example, for the second year in a row, representatives of the police-dog service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region, Andrey Potoskuev and his four-legged pet, the Belgian Sheepdog Viking, won in the “Search Profile” discipline. The best in the search for and detection of explosives were Vyacheslav Fadeev, employee of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Northwestern Federal District, and his assistant, the Belgian Shepherd Akana. In the discipline of search for narcotic drugs, the palm of the winner was borne by a specialist of the MIA of Russia GA for the Sverdlovsk Region, Evgenia Solomeina and her German shepherd Giselle.

The winners were handed well-deserved awards. Sergey Kachkin thanked the staff for their worthy participation in the Championship, the high-quality fulfillment of their professional duty and the continuation of the glorious traditions of many generations of their predecessors in the service to the Fatherland and the people.

