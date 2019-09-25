International Congress of Supreme Audit Institutions

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) was established in 1953 to promote cooperation between national supreme audit institutions and to improve government audit around the world.

The current membership includes 194 full members. The supreme body is the congress, which convenes once every three years in different countries.

This year the INTOSAI Congress (XXIII INCOSAI) is being held in Moscow under two themes: Information Technologies for the Development of Public Administration, and The Role of Supreme Audit Institutions in the Achievement of National Priorities and Goals.

The congress is being attended by over 600 delegates representing 168 audit institutions. During the congress, the powers of INTOSAI President and Chairman of the INTOSAI Governing Board will be handed over to Chairman of Russia’s Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin Kudrin AlexeiChairman of the Accounts Chamber for the next three years.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ladies and gentlemen, colleagues,

I am delighted to welcome all of you to Moscow and the 23rd Congress of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions.

This is the first time that Russia hosts the main forum of this representative and highly respected international organisation. First of all, I would like to say that it is very important for us that our consistent efforts to improve the system of external public auditing have been highly appreciated by our international partners.

The Congress traditionally attracts interest from around the world. Attending this Congress in Moscow are over 600 delegates from 168 countries, or rather, as your colleague, Mr Kudrin, has just told me, they are from 169 countries, including top audit officials from 128 countries.

I would like to note that we did our best to create the best possible conditions for a fruitful, free and meaningful discussion at your congress. As far as I know, it has practically started. Moreover, your discussion will go well beyond strictly professional subjects and will have truly system-wide significance.

To be continued.

