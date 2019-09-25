Launch of restructuring of JSC NSCO Sinergia (25.09.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Launch of restructuring of JSC NSCO Sinergia

Pursuant to Part 5 Article 23 of the Federal Law ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’, the Bank of Russia launches the restructuring of Joint-Stock Company Non-bank Settlement Credit Organisation Sinergia (Registration No. 2884 assigned by the Bank of Russia, Saratov) by spinning off Joint-Stock Company Sinergia Delovoy Tsentr (Saratov) and Joint-Stock Company Standart (Saratov).

25 September 2019

