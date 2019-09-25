Meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrade Li Zhanshu, friends,

I wholeheartedly welcome you to Moscow.

This is your first visit to Russia in your new capacity. We have met many times before, but this is the first time you have come to Russia as Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China.

I am delighted that the new head of the Chinese Parliament is a person who understands Russian-Chinese relations very well and who has always supported the development of our strategic partnership.

I would like to say in this connection that the state visit by President Xi Jinping to Russia last summer has shown once again that Russian-Chinese relations are a positive example of international and bilateral cooperation.

It is for a reason that we describe our relationship as a strategic partnership. This is because we are operating within the framework of international law but primarily in the interests of our nations. We implement all the plans and reach all the goals we set for ourselves, sometimes ahead of schedule. I am referring to the economy, our humanitarian ties, military cooperation and interaction on the international stage.

As you know, we also maintain strong ties between our parliaments. The leaders of the National People’s Congress of China regularly meet with the speakers of the two houses of the Russian Parliament, the Federation Council and the State Duma. I know that your agenda includes talks with Ms Matviyenko and Mr Volodin. Our public organisations and the Russia-China Friendship Committee are working to capacity. Our humanitarian ties, namely cultural and student exchanges are progressing.

Cooperation between our regions is growing rapidly. The governors of Chinese provinces and Russian regions have developed solid relations between their regions and continue to strengthen them. These relations have become a major part of interstate cooperation.

We are delighted to see you. Welcome to Russia. At the beginning of our conversation, I would like to ask you to convey best regards to our friend, President of China Xi Jinping. I hope to see him soon at international venues, just as we agreed to do.

Thank you very much.

To be continued.

