MIA of Russia proposes to reduce time for processing certain permits to foreign citizens participating in preparation and holding of European Football Championship in 2020

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

On the Federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On expedited and simplified issuance of permits to attract and use foreign workers, invitations to enter the Russian Federation, work permits and patents to foreign citizens and stateless persons involved in labor activities on the basis of labor contracts, as well as in activities based on civil law contracts, in the execution of works and services with UEFA word, UEFA subsidiaries, UEFA broadcasters word, suppliers of goods, works and services to UEFA, UEFA business partners, the Russian Football Union, and the local organizational structure” have been posted for public discussion.

The draft resolution provides for reducing the time for processing a number of permits.

Thus, the deadline for making decisions on issuing permits for attracting and using foreign workers and work permits for foreign citizens arriving in the Russian Federation in an order requiring a visa, as well as the deadline for issuing invitations to foreign citizens to enter the Russian Federation is set at 15 working days.

At the same time, those documents supposedly shall be drawn up regardless of the distribution among the constituent entities of the Russian Federation of quotas for the issuance of invitations to foreign citizens to enter the Russian Federation for the purpose of labor activity and a quota for issuing work permits to foreign citizens.

In addition, in order to expedite and simplify the recruitment of foreign citizens who have arrived in the Russian Federation in a manner that does not require a visa, it is proposed to set a decision period of 7 working days for granting a patent.

Besides, foreign citizens arriving in the Russian Federation in a manner that does not require a visa will be able to apply for a patent in person to the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The draft resolution proposes to assign the Ministry of Sports of Russia, as a federal executive body, with the task of coordinating and ensuring the interaction of federal executive bodies, executive bodies of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, local governments and interested organizations on the preparation and conduct of the UEFA Euro 2020 events, the task of coordinating with competent authorities the lists of UEFA organizations and foreign citizens planning to take advantage of the simplified procedures for obtaining permits to hire and use foreign workers, invitations to enter the Russian Federation, work permits and patents.

MIL OSI