Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei participates in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (second day)

25-09-2019

On September 24, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, took part in the opening of the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. The statement of the head of the Belarusian delegation is expected on September 26.

A meeting between the Head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry and the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, was held on the sidelines of the general debate of the current session. The interlocutors agreed to continue contacts between Belarus and the EU, including to discuss all sensitive issues on the common agenda.

V.Makei met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf. During the meeting, the Ministers reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding bilateral cooperation between Belarus and Saudi Arabia in such areas as agriculture, industrial production, and information technology. The sides agreed to promote the intensification of the work of the Belarus-Saudi Joint Committee for Cooperation last meeting of which took place in 2016. The issues of the expansion of mutual diplomatic presence were also discussed. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia confirmed the invitation to the Head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to pay a working visit to Riyadh in the near future.

V.Makei also met with his Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz. The Foreign Ministers discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged information on the upcoming international events in their countries. The Head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry invited the Polish Foreign Minister to a high-level event of the Eastern Partnership to be held in early October in Minsk and attended by senior representatives of the EU member-states and other countries of the region.

V.Makei also informed J.Czaputowicz that the Agreement between Belarus and the EU on visa facilitation and readmission is on its final stage of preparation for signing, and it was positively perceived by the Polish side. The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation on bilateral and multilateral agendas.

In the context of the well-known decisions of the Polish side to base additional U.S. armed forces contingents in the country both sides outlined their principled approaches to ensuring peace and security in the European region.During the bilateral meeting with V.Makei, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sudan, Asmaa Mohammed Abdullah, briefed on the latest developments in the internal politics of her country, and also thanked Belarus for its’ support in building a peaceful and stable Sudan. The sides discussed in detail the joint projects that Belarus implements in Sudan, including the creation of meat and dairy enterprises, assembly plants of Belarusian equipment, as well as mining. The parties confirmed their interest in the further development of relations, as well as in deeper cooperation in all areas of cooperation, including in the format of the Joint Commission for trade and economic cooperation.

The need to deepen Belarusian-Cypriot political interaction, as well as expanding business contacts, exchanging experience on stimulating the development of small and medium enterprises, was discussed at a meeting of V.Makei with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides. During the meeting, the parties signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation and Political Consultations. The heads of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries dwelled on the issues of developing relations between Belarus and the European Union, including upcoming Belarus-EU events, as well as interaction between Belarus and Cyprus at multilateral fora.

