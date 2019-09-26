Arkady Gostev at MIA of Russia Academy of Management discussed topical issues of managing internal affairs bodies with students of higher academic courses

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, at the MIA of Russia Academy of Management a round table meeting was held on the topic: “Actual issues of management of internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation”.

The event was attended by Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Colonel-General of Police Arkady Gostev, Chief of the MIA of Russia Academy of Management, Lieutenant-General of Police Andrey Konev, Chief of the MIA of Russia Organizational and Analytical Department, Lieutenant-General of the Internal Service Aleksandr Gorelov, Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Organizational and Analytical Department, Major General of Internal Service Aleksandr Alymov, Chief of the Information Analytical Administration of the MIA of Russia Organizational and Analytical Department Olga Fedorova, Deputy Chief of the Administration for Organization of the Program-Oriented Development of the MIA of Russia System of the MIA of Russia Organizational and Analytical Department, Lieutenant Colonel of Internal Service Niyaz Yusupov.

The round-table was held within the framework of Higher Academic Courses of Advanced training for Ministers of Internal Affairs in the republics, Chiefs of General Administrations, Administrations of the MIA of Russia for other constituent entities of the Russian Federation and MIA of Russia educational organizations.

When opening the meeting, Arkady Gostev emphasized that the current conditions of the society development make high demands on the managerial qualities of chiefs of the MIA of Russia units. In this connection, great importance is attached to issues of improving the management system in the internal affairs bodies.

During the conversation, aspects of the organization of zonal control and improvement of the efficiency of inspections and control checks of the activities of the MIA of Russia territorial bodies at the district level were discussed, actual problems arising in the process of evaluating their work were considered. Particular attention was paid to issues of program-oriented management, the participation of units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the development and implementation of state programs of law enforcement profile.

In conclusion, the Deputy Minister wished the students of higher courses success in applying the theoretical knowledge gained in their subsequent practical activities.

