Children’s rights should be protected

Source: Republic of Poland in English

As UN members we have the moral and legal duty to protect all children and we must do all in our power to guard their rights, President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday in the UN seat in New York.

Addressing a meeting marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child, Duda reminded that it was Poland that proposed the convention in 1979, the International Year of the Child, and was the driving force behind its 1989 adoption by the UN General Assembly.

Duda observed that despite the convention and its worldwide support, children’s rights were still being violated, with children recruited to armies, sexually abused, forced to work or flee their domiciles.

– Unfortunately, all too often children are treated like objects, exploited, even killed – Duda admonished, adding that child abuse manifested itself in diverse forms, among others in domestic violence, school bullying, and online. Citing UNICEF figures, he also observed that currently 262 million children do not attend school and 650 million girls were being forced into marriage before the age of 18. PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA’S FULL ADDRESS>>

– As UN members we have the moral and legal obligation to protect all children, and we must do all in our power to guard their rights – the Polish president declared.

The chief aim of Duda's 4-day US visit is his attendance at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Duda addressed the assembly on Tuesday night.

The chief aim of Duda’s 4-day US visit is his attendance at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Duda addressed the assembly on Tuesday night.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted by the UN General Assembly on November 20 1989, and came into force in September of the following year. (PAP)

