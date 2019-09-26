Condolences on death of former President of France Jacques Chirac

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia emphasised that the name of Jacques Chirac was connected with an entire era in the contemporary history of France: as president, Jacques Chirac earned the respect of his compatriots and high international esteem as a wise and farsighted politician, who consistently protected the interests of his country.

Vladimir Putin noted that every time he talked to Jacques Chirac, he admired his intellect and deep knowledge as well as his knack of making balanced decisions even in the most difficult situations.

“Russia will remember his great personal contribution to the development of friendly relations between our countries, as well as to mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation,” the message reads.

Vladimir Putin also asked to convey his sincere condolences to Jacques Chirac’s family and friends.

