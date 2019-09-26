Delegation of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Republic of Belarus arrived on friendly visit to Sochi Transport Police

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In anticipation of the Hockey Championship, which will be held in 2021 in Belarus, officers of the Department for Providing Public Safety at the Transport Facilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, arrived in Sochi in order to improve interaction and exchange experience with colleagues in the area of law enforcement and ensuring security at transport infrastructure facilities when conducting major international sports and socio-political events.

The Belarusian delegation included the head of the Department for Providing Public Safety at the Transport Facilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Colonel of Militia Vadim Fedotov, the Deputy Head of the Department for Providing Public Safety at the Transport Facilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Lieutenant Colonel of Militia Gennady Vorso and the Head of the Vitebsk Internal Affairs Division on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Lieutenant Colonel of Militia Vadim Glyachkov.

Representatives of the MIA Administration on Transport for the Southern Federal District showed their colleagues a documentary film about the XXII Winter Olympic Games in Sochi and told about the peculiarities of police officers service in transport facilities during an international-level sports event.

The guests visited the facilities located on the territory serviced by the Sochi Linear Administration on Transport Ministry of Internal Affairs of the MIA of Russia. The militiamen familiarized themselves with the rules of organizing the search of citizens at the international airport and railway stations of the city. They were shown the latest video surveillance system and told how the police interacted with the transport infrastructure at the railway stations. Russian-Belarusian law enforcement cooperation is traditionally multi-vector in nature and is constantly expanding, the exchange of experience will significantly increase the effectiveness of the work of law enforcement officers and will allow to continue further cooperation.

MIL OSI