Launch of restructuring of PJSC MInBank and JSC VOCBANK (26.09.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Launch of restructuring of PJSC MInBank and JSC VOCBANK

The Bank of Russia has received a notice from PJSC MInBank about the launch of the restructuring of credit institutions submitted in compliance with Part 5 Article 23 of the Federal Law ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’:

‘Pursuant to Part 5 Article 23 of the Federal Law ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’, Credit Institution Public Joint-stock Company Moscow Industrial Bank, PJSC MInBank (TIN 7725039953; KPP (tax registration reason code) 772501001; location: 5 Ordzhonikidze Street, Moscow, 115419; PSRN 1027739179160; General Banking Licence No. 912, dated 26 August 2015) (hereinafter, PJSC MInBank) hereby notifies the Bank of Russia that it has commenced the restructuring of PJSC MInBank through its merger with Public Joint-stock Company Volgo-Oksky Commercial Bank, JSC VOCBANK (Registration No. 312 assigned by the Bank of Russia; location: 26/11 Ulyanova Street, Nizhny Novgorod, 603005; PSRN 1025200000528; TIN 5260003429) subject to Decision of the Provisional Administration of PJSC MInBank No. 11‑VA, dated 20 September 2019.

In accordance with Decision of the Provisional Administration of JSC VOCBANK No. 9-VA, dated 20 September 2019, PJSC MInBank also notifies the Bank of Russia of the launch of the restructuring of Public Joint-stock Company Volgo-Oksky Commercial Bank through its merger with Public Joint-stock Company Moscow Industrial Bank.’

26 September 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI