Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Borisov, we have a comprehensive programme for the diversification of the defence industry. We have met many times in various formats to discuss this subject.

How is this work coming along?

Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov Borisov YuryDeputy Prime Minister : Mr President, it is coming along nicely, by and large. In 2018, civilian products accounted for 20.8 percent of the aggregate output in the defence industry.

I know that you expect the national projects to catalyse diversification, and that you have issued instructions towards this end.

I would like to tell you about our additional proposals in this sphere. I believe that they can have a considerable effect. I have already discussed them with Dmitry Medvedev.

Also, I would like to report on the implementation of import substitution programmes, because industrial companies in Ukraine, as well as in the NATO and EU countries, stopped exporting some components and materials to us following the imposition of sanctions in 2014.

We are implementing this [import substitution] programme as per your instruction. I can assure you that our defence contracts have not been hampered by the refusal to supply us with the necessary products.

Moreover, I would like to tell you about the additional proposals, which can be implemented if new sanctions are imposed, so that nobody thinks we are unable to independently address vital issues related to our defence capability.

Vladimir Putin: Good.

Go ahead, please.

