Police seized from circulation unmarked tobacco products

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the IA Administration for the Eastern Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow together with officers of the FSB of Russia suppressed the activities of an on-line store through which unmarked tobacco products were sold.

It was found that the offenders used to sell uncertified cigarettes through an Internet site. They took orders for bulk deliveries, after which a courier delivered the goods to the addressee.

The Investigative Unit of the Investigative Administration for the Eastern Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures in the city of Moscow and the Moscow Region, three visitors from neighboring countries and one citizen of the Russian Federation were detained.

During the search, 250 thousand packs of tobacco products unmarked with excise and federal special stamps were seized from illegal trafficking. Also, in industrial premises in the city of Domodedovo, Moscow Region, the police discovered a clandestine workshop manufacturing tobacco products. There were two automated lines in the premises, ready for use tobacco raw materials, as well as various components intended for a full production cycle.

Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for three suspects. Another suspect is under recognizance not to leave and behave properly. The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

