Russian MIA officers detained suspects of stealing money from an elderly woman in St. Petersburg

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

An 89-year-old citizen turned to the police in the Moskovsky District of St. Petersburg with a statement about the theft, saying that unknown persons secretly stole 1 million 300 thousand rubles from her under the pretext of exchanging money.

As a result of operational search activities of criminal investigators the suspects were detained in a hot pursuit. They turned to be a 43 and a 58-year-old women visiting the city,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

As the police established, an unknown woman had called the victim introducing herself as the director of an organization studying the social life of pensioners and reported that from October to November 2019 there would be a replacement of banknotes. After some time, two women came to the pensioner’s apartment, supposedly to exchange money. Having chosen the moment when the landlady got distracted, the offenders stole the money and disappeared, leaving instead of banknotes “joke bank tickets”.

“Based on this fact, the investigators of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Moskovsky District of Saint Petersburg initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 4, Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code (Theft). The offenders were detained pursuant to Art. 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. Currently, police officers are carrying out measures aimed at identifying additional episodes of the detainees’ illegal activities,” Irina Volk added.

