Vladimir Kolokoltsev and members of MIA of Russia Public Council discussed activities of police precinct officers

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev took part in a meeting of the MIA of Russia Public Council.

The MIA Chief noted that the service of police precinct officers occupies a special place in the Ministry’s system and its staff to the greatest extent put into practice the principle of openness in the activities of internal affairs bodies.

“In the past several years, every fourth solved crime has been attributed to police precinct officers. They make the main contribution to crime prevention. In the first half of the year only, the measures taken made it possible to reduce the number of assaults committed domestically by almost 9%,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev cited the statistics.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia emphasized that the Ministry was interested in strengthening the potential of the service’s personnel and increasing its authority: “This July, an order came into force, the provisions of which take into account modern realities. Now, police precincts are freed from redundant and duplicate functions, the volume of the workflow is going down. At the same time, there has been terminated the practice when they are assigned with the task of conducting inspections on a number of crimes, in particular, economic ones, both grave and especially grave. This will allow focusing efforts on the prevention of offenses and the consideration of citizens’ appeals.”

In addition, work on supplying office premises with modern equipment and communications continues. It was not the first year when in a number of regions, such as the republics of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, in the Khabarovsk Territory, Chelyabinsk Region, multifunctional police precinct stations were successfully operating.

The prestige of the service is enhanced by the annual All-Russian contest “People’s Precinct”, which has become a form of feedback from citizens. Also, the “One Day with the Precinct” campaign, regularly held in all the regions of the country, has proven itself positively. It is attended by journalists and public figures who are present during the performance of official duties by precinct officers and get acquainted with the specifics of the profession.

The Minister emphasized that public councils have a great potential for the development of cooperation in this area, and proposed more active use of the proven forms of interaction, such as participation in reports of precincts to the population.

During the meeting, chaired by Anatoly Kucherena, the results of the all-Russian campaign “Vacations with the Public Council” were summed up.

