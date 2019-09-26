Vladimir Kolokoltsev handed awards to two police officers from Republic of Mordovia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today in Moscow at a meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev handed departmental awards to two police officers from the Republic of Mordovia. In August of this year, they detained a drunken resident of the city of Saransk, who threatened to throw a baby from the balcony of the third floor.

The Chief of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that very often these were police precinct officers who were the first to come to the aid of those in need: “A striking example of this are the actions of Saransk policemen, precinct officer Vasily Martynov and driver Viktor Kovalchuk. Having received a signal that a baby was in danger, they arrived at the scene in a matter of minutes. Risking their lives and showing high professionalism, they saved a five-month-old girl from death.”

For the courage shown, police Lieutenant Vasily Martynov was awarded the MIA of Russia medal “For Valor in Service”, and police Senior Sergeant Viktor Kovalchuk was awarded the MIA of Russia medal “For Courage in the Name of Salvation”.

