Greetings on opening of 20th Russian-Finnish Cultural Forum

The message reads, in part:

“For two decades now the forum has been playing a major role in the development of bilateral cultural cooperation and providing an opportunity for a direct and informal dialogue between representatives of our countries’ government agencies, creative establishments, educational institutions, museums and NGOs.

Tula Region, where the 20th forum is being held, is famous for its rich cultural traditions. At the beginning of the 20th century, Finnish writer Arvid Järnefelt visited Leo Tolstoy in his Yasnaya Polyana estate, where they discussed their creative ideas and social issues.

I hope our Finnish guests will have an opportunity to visit not only Tolstoy’s museum estate but also other landmarks in Tula Region.

The main theme of the forum, Traditional Culture as the Basis of Modern Trends, includes discussions on many topical issues. I hope you will have constructive and meaningful discussions that will help to strengthen the friendly and neighbourly relations between our nations.”

