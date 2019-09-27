Greetings to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Independence Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin highly praised Turkmenistan’s achievements in the economy and social sphere, the country’s high international standing and its contribution to peace and stability in Central Asia.

The President also noted with satisfaction the high level of Russian-Turkmenistani relations based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect, the meaningful dialogue established between the two states and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in a large number of areas. Vladimir Putin also expressed confidence in further strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan for the benefit of both nations.

MIL OSI