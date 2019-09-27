Order of Mother conferred on 160 Belarusian women with many children

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

26 September 2019

The Order of Mother has been conferred on 160 women from Brest Oblast, Vitebsk Oblast, Gomel Oblast, Grodno Oblast and Mogilev Oblast for giving birth to and bringing up five and more children. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed corresponding Decree No. 358.

The award has been bestowed upon women from all walks of life, including women working at manufacturing enterprises, in the agricultural sector, construction, at trade organizations, in education, healthcare, social security, law enforcement, and housekeepers.

Among them are doctor of the Kobrin central district hospital Natalya Alimusina, shop assistant of the Malorita district consumer society Yelena Kotel, artisan from Pinsk Vera Kravchuk, inspector of the probation department of the public security police department of the Polotsk District Executive Committee Galina Serafimova, social security worker of the Khoiniki territorial social security center Lyudmila Burei, worker of Belarusian Steel Works Mariya Shilova, worker of the Mizhevichi kindergarten, Slonim District, Inna Astyukevich, teacher of secondary school No. 19 in Mogilev Natalya Gureyeva, sewer of OAO Bobruisktrikotazh Anna Lukashova.

MIL OSI