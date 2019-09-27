President of the Republic of Poland / News / Statement of the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland in connection with the publication of „Jewish Insider”

Source: Republic of Poland in English
President of the Republic of Poland
Friday, 27 September 2019
Statement of the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland in connection with the publication of „Jewish Insider”
Statement of the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland in connection with the publication of „Jewish Insider”:https://jewishinsider.com/2019/09/polish-president-says-israel-is-responsible-for-recent-antisemitic-attacks-in-poland/the quote is not only inaccurate. It is plainly not true. President Duda never said that ‘Israel is responsible for recent anti-Semitic attacks in Poland’. All participants of the said meeting can corroborate this. The „Jewish Insider” made this up.
Błażej Spychalski
Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland
