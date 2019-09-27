Visit to Vitex manufacturing premises

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

27 September 2019

During a visit to the Vitex manufacturing premises on 27 September, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko praised the cosmetics company that also runs an agricultural business.

“This is an example of a business model that Belarus needs. In addition to its core business, the company runs an agricultural enterprise. Other companies should follow suit. We need to have multi-business companies. After all, we have everything in place for that,” the head of state said.

“We need a result. The company took charge of a loss making enterprise. Now it is happy about it,” the President added.

The head of state heard out a report on operations and development prospects of the Vitex and Belita cosmetics producers. The President studied the manufacturing process and the companies’ product assortment.

MIL OSI