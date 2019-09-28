Condolences on death of Mark Zakharov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s message reads, in part:

”The great Mark Zakharov has passed away, a truly iconic figure and a man of immense talent, inner freedom and dignity.

Mark Zakahrov’s legendary Lenkom Theatre, his famous films and the entire scope of his work have become a unique phenomenon of national culture and the embodiment of artistic culture of the highest caliber and daring innovation.

We will always cherish the memory of this outstanding master and artist.“

Stage and film director, People’s Artist of the USSR Mark Zakharov passed away on September 28 at the age of 85.

Since 1973, Mark Zakharov was artistic director of Moscow’s Lenin Komsomol Theatre (Lenkom Theatre since 1990). During his career, which spanned 45 years, he directed over 40 stage plays.

