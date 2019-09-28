Greetings to 20th International Tiger Day Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This wonderful event, which is always well organised and highly creative, brings together a large and close-knit group of like-minded people who truly care about the ‘master of the Amur taiga’ and who feel personally responsible for preserving the unique natural riches of our country. Your festival is also a gem in the rich social and cultural life of the capital city of Primorye Territory and the Russian Far East as a whole.

It is gratifying that thanks to the selfless and painstaking work of biologists, ecologists, natural history experts and volunteers we have achieved major results over the past few years in the conservation of the Amur tiger, increasing its population, creating favourable conditions for this Red List species and improving infrastructure at our national parks and reserves. A great deal has been done to promote the much-needed informational, educational, nature protection and volunteer initiatives. This demanding and very important work deserves deep appreciation.”

