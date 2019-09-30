Air passenger was brought to liability in Yekaterinburg

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Linear Division at the Koltsovo Airport in Yekaterinburg detained an air passenger suspected of hooliganism.It was established that on board an aircraft performing the Ekaterinburg – Kamran flight, during the flight, a 24-year-old resident of Yekaterinburg in a state of alcoholic intoxication, behaved aggressively and used obscene language, creating a real threat to the safety of air passengers. The man did not react to comments from crew members.The inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Division at the Koltsovo Airport initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “c” of part 1 of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.Upon returning to Russia, the suspect was detained by the Transport Police. Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

