Ceremony dedicated to memory of Minister of Interior of Russian Empire, Prince Alexei Kurakin was attended by Vladimir Kolokoltsev in Oryol Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, took part in a ceremony of reburying the remains of Prince Alexei Kurakin. It took place in the village of Kurakinsky, Sverdlovsky District of the Oryol Region, where the prince’s family estate was previously located.

Paying tribute to the famous statesman – the second Minister of Interior of the Russian Empire, Vladimir Kolokoltsev reminded that important transformations were connected with his name: “Prince Kurakin significantly strengthened the staff of the Ministry of Interior, introduced new rules for passing examinations for a medical degree, and secured the granting of benefits to merchants and bourgeois for the construction of new plants and factories”. At the beginning of the 19th century, the functions assigned to the police were significantly different from modern ones. In addition to law enforcement issues, its competence included almost all industries, road maintenance and construction, medicine and postal affairs.

“Keeping a good memory of prominent people who have done a lot for the prosperity of Russia is one of the most important tasks of the current generation,” the Minister said.

Preparations for the event took over a year and a half. The team of the V.V. Lukyanov Law Institute of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Oryol was involved in the search for and study of archival materials, as well as in the excavations themselves. Last year, as part of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the Russian police, a regional scientific conference was held at the Institute, at which the activities of Prince Kurakin were discussed.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev thanked all concerned and initiative people taking part in preserving and restoring the glorious pages of the history of our great country.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Oryol Region, Major General of Police Yuri Savenkov and the Chief of the V.V. Lukyanov MIA of Russia Law Institute in Oryol Major General of Police Sergey Sinenko.

For reference:In July this year, during an expedition, a research group of the Oryol Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.V. Lukyanova and archaeologists in the agricultural consumer service cooperative “Yeletsky Stan” found the remains of Prince Alexei Borisovich Kurakin at the site of the family crypt, destroyed in 1943 as a result of an explosion.The Government of the Oryol Region together with the regional Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Oryol Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.V. Lukyanov, together with the Metropolitan, decided to transfer the remains of Prince Kurakin to the crypt of the restored chapel.

