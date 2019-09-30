Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets the UNFPA Country Director for Belarus

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

30-09-2019

On September 30, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the Country Director for Belarus of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Jaime Nadal.

The interlocutors discussed Belarus-UNFPA priority areas of collaboration, including project cooperation, as well as participation of the national delegation in Summit on the 25th Anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development which will be held in Nairobi, Kenia on November 12-14, 2019.

Background Information: the United Nations Population Fund is one of the key partners of Belarus in the field of implementation of international assistance projects on gender, population and development, reproductive health. The UNFPA is currently implementing the Country Program for Belarus for 2016–2020. The total budget of the projects is approaching USD 3,7 million.

