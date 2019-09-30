First meeting of Finland-Norway-Russia group on law enforcement cooperation took place in Murmansk

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

On Wednesday, September 25, 2019 the First meeting of the Finland-Norway-Russia group on law enforcement cooperation took place in Murmansk. This format is organized as the development of Russian, Finnish and Norwegian initiatives, including those made within the framework of the Group of Personal Representatives of the Baltic Sea States on cooperation in the fight against organized crime.

The meeting was attended by policemen from Finland and Norway, representatives of units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Federal Customs Service of Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Karelia, the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region.

The meeting was opened by Chief of the Administration for International Cooperation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Pyotr Popov. In his speech, he outlined the concern of our countries about the growth of crime in the field of drug trafficking and abuse, the emergence of new trends and threats related, in particular, to the diversification of drug trafficking routes, the development of the synthetic drugs market and the widespread use by the organized criminal groups of the “dark” segment of the Internet, as well as by the improvement in the schemes of drug proceeds legalization.

In his welcoming speech, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region Vitaly Zaikov briefly introduced the participants to the specific features of the Kola Arctic, its attractiveness as the Arctic zone, and also informed about the current operational situation, noting the importance of joining the efforts of law enforcement agencies of the participating states in the fight against drug crime. In his speech, he noted the positive aspects of cooperation with the Finnish police in the framework of the signed plan for cross-border cooperation.

During the meeting, the participants discussed issues of international cooperation and the fight against international drug communities, control of new psychoactive substances, counteraction to drug smuggling by mail, strategic partnership among the customs authorities of Russia, Finland and Norway in the fight against drug smuggling, as well as law enforcement cooperation in the Baltic region.

There was a unanimous opinion that drug trafficking served as the financial basis for the dynamic development of organized crime, terrorism, illegal migration and human trafficking, which posed a threat to the health and life of citizens, the security of states and the entire region.

Participants expressed confidence that in modern conditions, police cooperation should primarily focus on the targeted fight against transnational organized crime, undermining of the drug business infrastructure and elimination of international drug supply channels.

The parties noted the need to develop a regulatory framework for cooperation among countries and to conduct coordinated operational preventive measures and local operations to block the channels of smuggling narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, to curb other manifestations of organized crime, to identify leaders and active participants in organized groups and criminal communities, including those specializing in drug smuggling.

At the end of the meeting, a tripartite protocol was signed, which enshrined the main practical steps in the framework of cooperation in the format of the Finland-Norway-Russia group on cooperation in law enforcement.

The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere, in the spirit of mutual understanding, trust and constructive cooperation.

MIL OSI