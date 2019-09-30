In Magadan Region, police seized three bars of bullion precious metal worth in total about 5 million rubles

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The MIA of Russia Division for the Susumansky District of the Magadan Region received operational information that a resident of Susuman was planning to transport precious metal to the regional center.

Based on the description a traffic police crew on the federal highway “Kolyma” stopped a passenger under the control of a citizen born in 1982. The man, without showing any resistance, handed to the guards of order a plastic envelope containing three bars of yellow metal without marking that looked like gold. The citizen could not provide any documents for the right to store and transport precious metals.

Experts at the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Magadan Region found that the ingots were an alloy of gold and silver with a total weight of 2 kilograms 644.69 grams, worth almost 5 million rubles.

Based on this fact, investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Susumansky District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal circulation of precious metals, natural precious stones or pearls”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to five years.

MIL OSI