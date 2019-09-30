In Stavropol Territory, criminal investigation of fraud case was completed

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Investigative Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ipatovsky Urban District completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. A 35-year-old resident of Ipatovo is accused of committing the unlawful acts.

The preliminary investigation established that the man, being the head of a branch of a large trading company and a financially liable person, stole inventory items and cash belonging to the company. The young man entered inaccurate information about the transfer of funds, received from the sale of products, into the accounting system of the company as well as sold the company’s property without completing proper documents. He disposed of the funds at his own discretion. The amount of illegally obtained income from the illegal activities of the citizen exceeded 27 million rubles.

House arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the citizen. Detective of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ipatovsky Urban District compiled the evidence base on the unlawful activity of the citizen. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Ipatovsky District Court for consideration on the merits.

MIL OSI