Officers of MIA and FSB of Russia detained suspects in murder of deputy of Ramensky District of Moscow Region and members of her family

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Moscow Region and the FSB of Russia detained members of a criminal community on suspicion of murdering a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Ramensky District, as well as her husband, son and sister.

That particularly grave crime was committed in 2012. The 53-year-old woman and her family members were abducted from their own house in the village of Malakhovo, Ramensky District, Moscow Region, and their whereabouts are still unknown. The Investigative Committee of Russia initiated criminal proceedings based on this fact, under part 2 of Article 126 and part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, it was found that members of the criminal community headed by a person holding the highest position in the criminal hierarchy (criminal nickname Shishkan) could be involved in the commission of this illegal act. The alleged motive for the crime was the disagreement between him and the victim related to her business.

The leader of the criminal organization was detained by officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in July of this year and remanded in custody. A criminal case has been instituted against him under Article 210.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The other day, MIA of Russia investigators, together with investigators of the Investigative Committee of Russia, managed to get on the trail of the alleged executors of the resonance murder. The detentions of 8 defendants were held in the Pskov, Ryazan, Tver and Moscow regions.

The search for the burial place of the bodies of the abducted woman and her relatives continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

