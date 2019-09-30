Police officers suppressed channel of illegal supply of medicines

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption (ES&CC) together with colleagues from the Economic Security Service of the FSB of Russia and the ES&CC Division of the North-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow suppressed the illegal activities of a group of people suspected of illegally selling unregistered medicines.

According to the available information, three men organized a channel for the delivery of the medicine to the Russian Federation, and then sold it through the website to residents of various regions of the country. According to the examinations performed, it was found that the drug was not registered in Russia and was not included in the State Register of Medicines.

The GA for Investigation for Moscow of the Investigative Committee of Russia initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 238.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures with the power support of the FSB of Russia Department in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, the suspects were detained. For two of them the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for another one – in the form of house arrest.

Searches were carried out at the places of residence of the defendants, as well as in residential premises where the prohibited drugs were stored. More than 200 units of unregistered medical products, computer equipment, electronic data carriers, financial and business records and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were found and seized.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

