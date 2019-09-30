Uninvited guest stole more than million rubles from pensioner

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow together with colleagues from the North-Eastern Administrative District detained a man on suspicion of theft from an 82-year-old resident of the capital.

It was established that the offender, introducing himself as a social worker, came to the apartment of an elderly woman and stayed there for about an hour. After the man left, the pensioner discovered the disappearance of her passport and cash in the amount of more than a million rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Yaroslavsky District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspect was detained in the Moscow Region. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI