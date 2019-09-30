Vladimir Kolokoltsev and leadership of MIA of Russia Administration for Oryol Region paid tribute to fallen staff

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

During a working trip to the Oryol Region, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev took part in events dedicated to the memory of staff who had given their lives to save citizens. In the square near the building of the MIA of Russia regional administration, a chapel was consecrated and memorial stones with the names of 175 militiamen and policemen were installed.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia called special the place where the memorial complex was built. Here, for almost two decades, young policemen were taking the Oath, and veterans and leaders were addressing parting words to colleagues leaving for service trips to carry out tasks of ensuring law and order.

“The history of the Russian police knows many examples of courage and heroism, which we are rightly proud of. The exploits of staff of the internal affairs bodies of the Oryol region who have died in the line of duty are among them. Their names are immortalized in stone and will be a reminder to future generations of enduring values – dedication, a sense of duty and selfless service to the Motherland,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev said.

The MIA Chief thanked everyone who had participated in the construction of the chapel in the name of St. George the Victorious – the patron saint of the Russian army – and expressed confidence that it would become not only one of the sights of the city, but also would contribute to enhancing the spiritual traditions of the Oryol people.

The chapel was consecrated by Tikhon, Metropolitan of Oryol and Bolkhov. The participants of the event paid tribute to the memory of their colleagues with a minute of silence and laid flowers to the memorial stele.

