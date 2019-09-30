Vladimir Kolokoltsev congratulated on taking the Oath first-year students of MIA of Russia Law Institute in Oryol

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, addressed the cadets of the Oryol Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.V. Lukyanov at a solemn ceremony of taking the Oath of an internal affairs officer of the Russian Federation. The event took place in the central square of the city of Oryol.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia noted that taking the Oath levied officers with a great responsibility for ensuring the rule of law in the country, for the safety of citizens: “I ask you to always remember this, to be attentive to people, fair and honest”.

This year cadets from 33 regions of the country, including the most remote ones, have been enrolled in the Institute. It is gratifying that many of you have already shown character, determination, and the ability to work conscientiously. It’s sufficient to say that among freshmen there are 14 gold medalists, as well as 5 graduates of departmental Suvorov military schools,” said Vladimir Kolokoltsev and added that they had to continue the good traditions of the Institute.

The Minister noted that the Oryol Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.V. Lukyanov met the highest requirements. In recent years, its educational and material base has been significantly modernized, modern lecture halls have been equipped, and innovative educational technologies are being used. There is also a unique training ground complex that allows cadets to practice their skills in conditions as close to real ones as possible. On the basis of the subunits of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Oryol Region, branches of the graduating departments of the institute were created, which allowed cadets and students to consolidate by practice the knowledge gained. The MIA Chief called the faculty the main pride of the educational institution: 11 doctors of sciences and 76 candidates of sciences.

