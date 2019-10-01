Greetings on the opening of the 8th International Meeting of Representatives of Arctic Council Member States

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Arctic is a vast region with unique natural resources. The development of this region is of crucial importance for the global economy and environment.

The effective economic development of the Arctic depends on a constructive multilateral dialogue based on the principles of universal and indivisible security, and respect for the legitimate interests of partners. At the same time, the key priority is to protect the fragile Arctic ecosystem and support the indigenous people living there.

You will be discussing important topics such as the development of transport infrastructure, primarily along the Northern Sea Route, the improvement of social conditions for those who live and work in the Arctic, as well as the introduction of innovative technology for the mining industry and environmental protection.

I hope that your discussions attended by delegates from government agencies and business and scientific circles will be constructive and meaningful and that they will help us to address the complicated tasks facing the international community in the Arctic.”

