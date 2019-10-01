Meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President,

You and I meet and work together on a regular basis. However, considering the dynamic of the situation in the region and our bilateral ties, we always know what to talk about, what to discuss.

I am glad to have this opportunity to resume our recent discussion. We will also discuss bilateral issues, the JCPOA and the situation in the region, including in the Syrian Arab Republic – this time here, in Yerevan.

I am pleased to say that we are working together on Iran’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union. I am confident that this work will benefit our countries. It is based on the fundamental principles of international law and the basic provisions of the World Trade Organisation.

I am happy to see you.

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani (retranslated): Mr President, thank you very much. I am also happy to have this opportunity to meet with you again.

Luckily, our bilateral relations are making headway, and even if we meet every week, we will still have things to discuss.

I would like to note that during the 500 years of our relations we have reached unprecedented sincerity.

Even though we met in Ankara, not long ago, we still have many things to talk about both in international and bilateral relations.

Both of our countries are located in a sensitive region and, regrettably, we have seen certain negative factors at work in the past few weeks. No matter where we cooperate our goal is peace, stability and security.

Thank you very much.

