Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble against foreign currencies, September 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the geometric mean)
Period
Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble
to US Dollar
to Euro
to 100 Russian Rubles
January
2.1574
2.4637
3.2187
February
2.1539
2.4457
3.2736
January – February
2.1557
2.4547
3.2460
March
2.1262
2.4071
3.2659
January – March
2.1458
2.4387
3.2526
April
2.1156
2.3780
3.2746
January – April
2.1382
2.4234
3.2581
May
2.0918
2.3402
3.2273
January – May
2.1288
2.4065
3.2519
June
2.0688
2.3335
3.2213
April – June
2.0920
2.3505
3.2410
January – June
2.1187
2.3942
3.2468
July
2.0364
2.2862
3.2215
January – July
2.1068
2.3785
3.2432
August
2.0533
2.2848
3.1325
January – August
2.1000
2.3665
3.2291
September
2.0775
2.2890
3.1963
July – September
2.0557
2.2867
3.1832
January – September
2.0975
2.3578
3.2255
Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the arithmetical mean)
January
2.1577
2.4637
3.2157
February
2.1550
2.4468
3.2731
January – February
2.1564
2.4557
3.2429
March
2.1269
2.4074
3.2648
January – March
2.1462
2.4390
3.2505
April
2.1155
2.3769
3.2738
January – April
2.1386
2.4235
3.2563
May
2.0940
2.3434
3.2305
January – May
2.1294
2.4070
3.2510
June
2.0688
2.3329
3.2213
April – June
2.0928
2.3510
3.2417
January – June
2.1194
2.3948
3.2461
July
2.0361
2.2866
3.2215
January – July
2.1072
2.3789
3.2425
August
2.0540
2.2842
3.1343
January – August
2.1004
2.3668
3.2287
September
2.0759
2.2881
3.1960
July – September
2.0551
2.2863
3.1838
January – September
2.0977
2.3582
3.2251
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.