Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The forum took place at the TUMO Centre for Creative Technologies, which was established in Yerevan in 2011. The centre specialises in free education for students between 12 and 18 years old. They are taught to work in IT with advanced technology. Over 10,000 people have studied in the TUMO Centre in the first five years of its existence. They study animation, game design, web development and digital media.

The heads of state also saw a video presentation of the centre’s activities while its director Mari Lou Papazian gave explanations.

MIL OSI