Greetings to participants and guests of Russian Energy Week International Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s message reads, in part:

”Over the past few years, the Forum has cemented its reputation and become an important part of the international energy agenda. The expert discussions taking place at the event reflect the current state and trends of the global energy market. Particular attention is given to environmental protection and the implementation of energy-efficient, energy-saving technologies.

Russia’s fuel and energy sector is today offering new opportunities for cooperation, major investment, and the implementation of ambitious and meaningful joint ventures aimed at developing traditional and alternative energy sources, as well as improving the industry’s infrastructure. As one of the recognized leaders in energy, I would emphasize that our country has consistently advocated constructive business partnership in the interests of sustainable socioeconomic development and global energy security.

I am confident that this Forum will provide participants and guests with the ideal opportunity to learn about the prospects for Russia’s fuel and energy sector, and to identify new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.“

MIL OSI