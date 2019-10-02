Greetings to Xi Jinping on 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and China

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“We were the first country to recognise the People’s Republic of China and to develop close cooperation with it. As we look back on the history of Russian-Chinese relations, we can say confidently that they have survived the test of time,” the President of Russia wrote in his message.

Vladimir Putin highly assessed the development of constructive bilateral cooperation in various spheres and meaningful political dialogue at all levels, as well the two countries’ coordinated efforts in dealing with the current regional and global issues, including within the framework of the UN, the SCO Background information Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) , BRICS Background information BRICS and other multilateral organisations.

The President of Russia expressed confidence in the further development of the entire range of Russian-Chinese relations in the interests of the fraternal nations, as well as stronger stability and security in Eurasia and across the world.

