Igor Zubov discussed issues of national security with students of higher academic courses

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today at the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov held a “round table” on issues of national security in modern conditions.

The event was attended by students of higher academic courses – Chiefs of the MIA of Russia GAs for the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, the Transport Police administrations for federal districts, educational organizations, as well as the Chief of the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Lieutenant General of Police Andrey Konev.

Igor Zubov has noted that today information security is the main condition for the stable functioning of the state as a whole. In this regard, competent solution of managerial tasks in the area, as well as the development of legal regulation of tasks of ensuring information security are acquiring particular importance.

The meeting participants examined methods for improving the knowledge and exchanged experience of applying new technologies in the daily activities of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation in the context of rapid information development of the society.

