In Kemerovo Region, Chief Accountant of enterprise charged with embezzling about three million rubles will appear before court

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Belovsky” completed the investigation into a criminal case against a 55-year-old local resident, a former chief accountant of a manufacturing enterprise. She was charged with committing a crime under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The investigation found that the defendant, being the chief accountant of a company producing soft drinks, implemented an embezzlement scheme. By virtue of the official duties performed, she knew the names and bank details of the main suppliers of the company. The defendant created a clone company of one of them, by changing just one letter in the name. This allowed her to periodically include the shell company in accounting documents of payment for allegedly rendered services. Thus, she disguised such operations as a transfer of funds to a real supplier. Within several years of using this scheme, the chief accountant stole about 3 million rubles.

During the preliminary investigation, evidence of the defendant’s involvement in the embezzlement of funds was collected. The criminal case was sent to the Belovsky City Court for consideration. The Criminal Code article of the indictment stipulates a punishment of up to 10 years in prison. The injured party also filed a civil claim for damages.

