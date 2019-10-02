In Novosibirsk the Police sent to court a criminal case on facts of serial telephone fraud

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region completed the investigation into a criminal case of a series of frauds committed through mobile communications against residents of the Sverdlovsk and Irkutsk regions.

During the investigation, it was established that from April to May 2018, two men aged 31 and 32, serving a term in prison for robbery and robbery attacks, called residents of the Sverdlovsk and Irkutsk regions using cell phones by randomly dialing numbers. Introducing themselves as relatives who had allegedly committed a traffic accident, the offenders asked to urgently transfer funds to the account of the subscriber’s number “to avoid bringing to criminal liability”, after which they cashed and spent the funds on their own needs.

Crime suspects were identified and detained by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region in collaboration with operational officers of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Novosibirsk Region.

In the course of investigative actions and operational-search measures, the involvement of the suspects in committing 26 episodes of the criminal activity provided for by Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, including 7 frauds and 19 attempts at fraud was established. As a result of illegal actions, citizens suffered a material damage totaling 421,000 rubles.

Currently, both of the defendants are in prison for previously committed crimes. The criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

