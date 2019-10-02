Investigation of fraud criminal case was completed in Karachay-Cherkess Republic

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The 65-year-old chief of one of the departments of the district administration is accused of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior. This criminal article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

Fraud facts were revealed by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic. It was established that between 2016 and 2018, a total of 1,368,948 rubles were stolen from the budget of the Prikubansky District. These funds were allocated by the district administration for the purchase of office supplies and computer equipment for 15 educational institutions in the Prikubansky District.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Prikubansky District Court of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic for consideration on the merits. To offset the damage caused to the budget of the municipality, the investigating authorities took measures to seize the property of the defendant.

