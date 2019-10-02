Lamborghini driver, who did not give way to ambulance, was brought to administrative responsibility

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the 6th detached specialized battalion of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained the driver of a premium car for flagrant violation of traffic rules.

During the monitoring of the Internet, a video was found on which it was recorded that a citizen in a Lamborghini car did not provide an advantage in driving to an ambulance with sound and light signals turned on.

Officers of the Detached battalion of the Traffic Police of the Internal Affairs Administration (IAA) for the North-Western Administrative District (NWAD) of the capital found that the incident took place in the vicinity of house No. 88 on the Volokolamskoye highway of Moscow. This foreign-made car under the control of a 30-year-old man was stopped by police on Sadovnicheskaya Street of Moscow.

In respect of the driver, an administrative offense case has been instituted, as provided for in part 2 of Article 12.17 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses. All the circumstances of the incident are being established,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI