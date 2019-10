Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the Kremlin on upgrading primary healthcare.

Key items on the agenda were principles of upgrading primary healthcare, the sources and scale of funding for regional programmes, and improving the pay system for medical workers.

The President heard, in part, a report by Healthcare Minister Veronika Skvortsova Skvortsova VeronikaMinister of Healthcare .

MIL OSI