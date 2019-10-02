Meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus aims to strengthen relations with Kazakhstan greatly, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan on 1 October.

“We aim to strengthen our relations greatly. We have put forward a number of proposals concerning trade in sensitive products between our countries and have also invited Kazakhstan to buy shares in our largest enterprises which are among the top companies in the world. This proves that we trust you very much,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian head of state hopes that his upcoming visit to Kazakhstan will mark the beginning of a new stage in bilateral cooperation. “I am very grateful to you for our cooperation within the EAEU. Our positions mostly coincide. Kazakhstan’s stance is very constructive. This is why we are determined to develop our cooperation,” the Belarusian President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that Belarus pays close attention to the work of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his growth as the President, although he does not lack political experience. “This is very valuable that we do not have to start anew, that we are acquainted a bit and had met before you became the President,” he noted.

The presidents pointed out that the global trade will suffer a crisis in the future and a lot of countries will face difficult times. “But together we will overcome it with the smallest losses. We are determined to accomplish that,” the Belarusian leader said.

In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that he has been keeping an eye on the activities of Aleksandr Lukashenko for a long time, saying that he believes the Belarusian President to be the most experienced head of state in the EAEU. “We are looking forward to your official visit. The relations between our countries – and this is not an exaggeration or a rhetoric – are of strategic nature,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed. He added that Kazakhstan has a special attitude to the Belarusian people, respects its history, culture, and mentality.

