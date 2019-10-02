Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in September 2019

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for September 2019 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 67.7 trln in September 2019.

The growth leaders were the Equity Market (+16.9%) and Derivatives Market (+10.5%), including commodities derivatives (+129.4%).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Markets in September 2019 was RUB 2,449.3 bln (September 2018: RUB 2,600.8 bln), hereinafter exclusive of overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units added 16.9% and reached RUB 1,062.7 bln. ADTV was up 11.3% to RUB 50.6 bln (September 2018: RUB 45.5 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,386.6 bln (September 2018: RUB 1,691.7 bln), of which RUB 814 bln was made on the secondary market (September 2018: RUB 806 bln). ADTV was RUB 66.0 bln (September 2018: RUB 84.6 bln).

Eighty new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,380.5 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 807.6 bln) were placed in September 2019.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes added 10.5% and amounted to RUB 8.4 trln (September 2018: RUB 7.6 trln) or 152.8 mln contracts (September 2018: 121.5 mln), of which 147.7 mln contracts were futures and 5.1 mln contracts were options. ADTV was up 5.2% to RUB 398.7 bln (September 2018: RUB 379.0 bln).

In the total Derivatives Market volumes, turnover in commodities derivatives was RUB 3.5 trln, a twofold increase (September 2018: RUB 1.5 trln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 603.0 bln (September 2018: RUB 445.8 bln).

Standartised OTC Derivatives Market turnover was RUB 12.0 bln.

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 25.1 trln (September 2018: RUB 27.1 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 5.6 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 19.5 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,193.5 bln (USD 18.4 bln), compared to RUB 1,357.0 bln (USD 20.0 bln) in September 2018.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 29.6 trln (September 2018: RUB 31.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,411.2 bln (September 2018: RUB 1,569.5 bln). In the total Money Market turnover, repo transaction volume cleared by the CCP reached RUB 16.2 trln and the CCP-cleared GCC repo segment turnover amounted to RUB 4.0 trln.

Commodities Markets

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 1.9 bln (September 2018: RUB 9.9 bln), of which RUB 1.9 bln (0.6 t) was gold and RUB 15.1 mln (0.4 t) was silver.

The total trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) was RUB 0.3 bln (September 2018: RUB 5.6 bln). ADTV was RUB 14.9 mln (September 2018: RUB 208.3 mln).

